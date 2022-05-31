VERIFY: Is it easier to buy a gun than Sudafed?

There isn’t a definitive answer. It depends on how much you want to buy, where you live, and whether you’ve been convicted of a crime.

Since the Uvalde School shooting that left 21 people dead last week, there have been several posts on social media claiming that it is easier to buy a gun than Sudafed.

The VERIFY team worked to find out if these claims are true.

One popular post shows a picture of a long gun and a box of Sudafed. It makes the claim that the cold medication is strongly regulated, therefore harder to buy.

We have four sources for this: The Gun Control Act, Texas Penal Code Chapter 46 (Weapons), the FDA, and the Combat Methamphetamine Epidemic Act of 2005.

First, let’s review the regulations on cold and allergy medication.

In 2005, a federal law was passed that required a photo identification to purchase medication containing pseudoephedrine, an ingredient commonly used to make meth.

The FDA regulates limits on the daily amount individuals can purchase. It also requires retailers to keep personal information about those customers for at least two years.

When it comes to firearms and ammunition, there is no federal limit to how much you can buy, and there is no national database of purchases.

Under the Gun Control Act, to buy a handgun from a licensed dealer, you must be at least 21. The minimum age to purchase a long gun is 18. Some states have raised the age limit to 21 and implemented waiting periods before someone can purchase a firearm. Texas has not.

As for whether it is easier to buy guns or cold medicine, there isn’t a definitive answer we can VERIFY. That depends on how much you want to buy, where you live, and whether you’ve been convicted of a crime.