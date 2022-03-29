VERIFY: Flyer offering free paint jobs for older Houston homes is legit

“You may be eligible for a free lead inspection. If your house was built before 1978, and the paint is peeling, flaking, chipping," the flyer reads.

HOUSTON — The Verify team is looking into a flyer that is circulating in some Houston neighborhoods.

It advertises free paint jobs for older homes with chipped paint. It claims to be part of the City’s initiative to remove hazardous lead from homes.

“You may be eligible for a free lead inspection. If your house was built before 1978, and the paint is peeling, flaking, chipping… your house could be painted or get vinyl siding installed at no cost to you," the flyer reads.

The flyer includes the City of Houston and the Houston Health Department logos.

Several people asked the Verify team to find out if it is a legitimate.

Our source for this is Kellen Sweny, Deputy Assistant Director at the Houston Health Department.

“This flyer was generated by the City of Houston,” Sweny confirmed.

Sweny explains the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the Houston Health Department a $9.7 million grant in 2019 to help the city continue its mission to make Houston homes safe from lead.

“We're looking for homes that were built before 1978. And, also, for homes that have children under the age of six who are most susceptible to this lead poisoning. Since 1996, when this program started, the city has abated more than 3100 homes. We're scheduled to complete another 450 in our current grant,” Sweny said.

The City has identified homes mostly in the near northside and Fifth Ward neighborhoods, where 83% of homes were built before the 1978 ban on lead-based paint.

So, we can Verify that this ad is part of the Lead-based Paint Hazard Control Program.

Sweny says the City of Houston outreach flyer includes the telephone number to apply. That number is (832) 393-5141.

She adds, the City will never ask for your social security number or any form of payment.