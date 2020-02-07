VERIFY: Free JetBlue flight offer on Facebook is fake

Our source is JetBlue Airways and the company said the offer does not exist. Also, it's the company's 20th anniversary, not 95th.

HOUSTON — There is an offer going around Facebook claiming that JetBlue is celebrating its birthday by giving away free tickets. Someone asked the VERIFY team to find out if it’s true.

The message says, “Tap here and get 2 free JetBlue tickets to celebrate its 95th anniversary.”

It instructs the recipient to forward it to 30 friends, then wait for another text to claim their tickets.

Ruth asked the VERIFY team, “Please let me know if this is legit.”

Our source for this is JetBlue Airways and the company said the offer does not exist. JetBlue wrote the VERIFY team, “The post that you are referring to is in fact false. We have forwarded this information to our internal team for further awareness.”

Also, JetBlue is celebrating its 20th birthday, not its 95th, so, we can VERIFY that this offer is fake.

JetBlue says a similar scam made its way around Facebook several years ago. The company encourages customers to check their website for legitimate offers.

The same goes for any offers you see on social media that seem too good to be true. Always check that company’s website, just to make sure.

