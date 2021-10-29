VERIFY: Houston Methodist Medical Director addresses myths about the flu shot

Dr. Joshua Septimus says the flu shot will not increase your risk of getting COVID-19, but it could impact your mammogram.

The VERIFY team is getting a lot of questions about the flu shot this influenza season.

Here are two of them: “Does the flu shot increase your risk of getting COVID-19” and “Can it impact your mammogram”?

We took your concerns to Houston Methodist Medical Director Dr. Joshua Septimus.

Claim: If I got the COVID-19 vaccine this year, I do not need to get a flu shot.

False. “Influenza and Covid-19 are caused by two different viruses. So, you need to be vaccinated against both," Dr. Septimus said.

Claim: The flu shot can increase your chances of getting COVID-19.

False. “The COVID-19 vaccines and influenza vaccines are completely different viruses and don't have any cross reactivity," Dr. Septimus explained.

Claim: There is a waiting period between a COVID-19 booster shot and getting your flu vaccine.

False. Dr. Septimus said: “We did have a 14-day waiting period between vaccines and the COVID-19 vaccine early on in the vaccine program. But that is no longer the case. You can get both on the same day.”

Claim: You must wait a certain amount of time to get your mammogram after you get a flu shot.

Unknown. Dr. Septimus said, “It came up because of findings of swollen lymph nodes after the COVID-19 vaccines came out, and it's an open question of whether that happens with other vaccines as well. My bottom line would be that if you are going to have a mammogram to space it out a couple of weeks after you have any vaccine at this point.”

Claim: Some people are allergic to the influenza vaccine.

It depends. “There are certainly people who have allergies to certain influenza vaccines, but we now are blessed with multiple different flu vaccines," Dr. Septimus said. "So, I would encourage you to discuss that with your physician or your pharmacist because we can almost always find an influenza formulation that you can tolerate even if you have allergies.”

Claim: It is better to get the flu than to get vaccinated for the flu.

False. Dr. Septimus said, “Many people think that the influenza virus is not deadly. That is not true. It kills thousands of Americans every year and the influenza vaccine, even if it's not fully effective at preventing the flu, can save your life or keep you out of the hospital.”

Claim: Getting the flu shot twice in one year will give you double immunity from influenza.

False. “There are some suggestions that immunity if you get your influenza vaccine early in the flu season may wane over time meaning that you may not have as much protection at the end of the year. But there's no evidence to suggest that doubling up doubles your immunity," Dr. Septimus explained.

Claim: There is a flu shot shortage this year.