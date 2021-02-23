VERIFY: FEMA is not giving away $800 food vouchers

FEMA is helping Texans in many ways after the winter storm, but the agency is not giving away food vouchers.

There is help available for Texans impacted by the winter storm. But not everything you see online is true.

A lot of people reached out to the VERIFY team after seeing a claim that FEMA is giving out food vouchers.

The message reads, “Fema is giving away $800 food vouchers.” It includes a telephone number asking recipients to “call or go to www.disasterassistance.gov if they need assistance with home, vehicle, or other related damages due to the winter storm.”

Our source for this is the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

FEMA took to Twitter to let people know, “We're providing financial support to people who suffered damages from the snow & ice storms in Texas. If you're under-insured or uninsured, this may help you recover from the disaster.”

FEMA is doing that a few ways:

Accepting disaster claims

Working with the SBA to offer Texas business, homeowners and renters low-interest disaster loans

Working with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to offer SNAP recipients emergency food purchases.

But as far as the $800 food voucher, FEMA posted it “is not providing direct food vouchers. We are accepting applications for disaster assistance if you live in one of the 77 designated counties.”

So, we can VERIFY, FEMA is not offering $800 food vouchers.