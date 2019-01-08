Ten more Democrats seeking the party’s nomination faced off in Detroit Wednesday night to wrap up the second round of debates in the 2020 campaign.

The night featured a rematch of Biden vs. Harris and was even interrupted a number of times by protesters.

Our VERIFY researchers fact-checked what all the candidates had to say during Wednesday's debate.

CLAIM: Senator Kamala Harris said that one in four diabetes patients in our country cannot afford their insulin.

The senator’s numbers are backed up by a 2018 study by the American Diabetes Association. It found that “roughly a quarter (27%) of respondents indicate insulin cost has affected their past year purchase or use of insulin.”

According to Politifact, Harris’ campaign points to a peer-reviewed study published in December, which found that one in four patients at an diabetes center in New Haven, Conn., reported “cost-related insulin underuse.”

While both examples only surveyed a few hundred people, it’s believed the numbers reflect the national situation.

Sources: American Diabetes Association, Peer-reviewed medical journal

- Rhea Titus

CLAIM: Andrew Yang claimed that Amazon is closing 30 percent of stores and malls across the U.S.This claim is misleading.

The number of retail stores in the United States is growing, according to Labor Department data.

While there were about 75,000 stores that closed in 2017, the total number of stores has since risen.

It shows a steady increase in retail establishments since 2011. The most recent numbers show about 1,043,904 retail establishments in 2018 compared to 1,026,437 in 2011.

There is no evidence to support the claim that it’s Amazon or other online retailers that are responsible for store locations shutting down across the country.

Sources: Labor Department data

- Jason Puckett



CLAIM: Gov. Inslee said he was the first to create a public health care option in the U.S.

This claim is VERIFIED, true.

Earlier this year Inslee became the first in the U.S. to sign into law legislation that would make Washington the first state to enter the private health insurance market with a universally available public option.

Washington’s plan is more of a hybrid model though, where the state dictates the terms of the public option plans but hire private insurance companies to administer them.

CLAIM: Senator Michael Bennet said that 88% of prisoners in the U.S. prison system failed out of high school.

This claim is false. While the numbers available do show a high number of prisoners that have not completed high school, Bennet’s numbers were too high.

According to a Bureau of Justice report from 2003, “68% of State prison inmates did not receive a high school diploma.”

That same national report found that about 41% of inmates in the nation's state and federal prisons and local jails had dropped out.

The numbers for this claim haven’t been updated since this 2003 report even though they are still used in much more recent government write ups.

Source: Bureau of Labor Report

From left, former Vice President Joe Biden Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee participate in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

AP

CLAIM: President Donald Trump tweeted during the CNN debate that the "cages for kids were built by the Obama Administration in 2014. He had the policy of child separation. I ended it even as I realized that more families would then come to the Border!"

President Donald Trump kept quiet on Twitter during CNN's first Democratic debate, but he jumped right in during the second.

The first part of Trump's claim is VERIFIED as true. During the Obama administration, unaccompanied minors detained at the border were held in border facilities with cage-like structures for up to three days.

In 2014, reporters received permission to visit a CBP detention center in Nogalse, Arizona, and captured photos of children sleeping on the floor inside fencing.

Many notable photos were captured by photojournalist Ross D. Franklin for the Associated Press.

The second part of Trump's claim about child separation is misleading.

Experts say there were some child separations under previous administrations, but there was no blanket policy until Trump to prosecute parents and, as a result, separate them from their kids.

Sources: Unaccompanied Children Released to Sponsors by County FY14

US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations Report 2016

ACF Fact Sheet.

Associated Press photo (1), (2), (3), (4)

CBS Evening News 2014

CLAIM: Senator Michael Bennet claimed that schools are as segregated today as they were 50 years ago.

This claim is true and references data provided by the UCLA Civil Rights Project over the past several years.

A 2014 study found that the percentage of black students in majority white schools in 2011 had just fallen below the rate it was at in 1968. The group's 2019 report, published to mark the 65th anniversary of Brown vs. Board of Education, noted that segregation “is on the rise” meaning that it’s unlikely that number has gotten any better.

Sources: UCLA Civil Rights Project Segregated Schools 2014 report, UCLA Civil Rights Project Segregated Schools 2019 summary

- TJ Spry

CLAIM: Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said that eight out of ten mothers are also working moms.

This claim is slightly exaggerated as Bureau of Labor numbers show it’s closer to 70% or seven out of ten mothers.

That data, which was updated most recently in 2018, shows that 70% of all mothers work. The numbers change slightly when you breakdown mothers by the age of their children.

The highest number was for mothers with children between the ages of 6 to 17, of which 76.4% worked.

For comparison, the data shows that 93.3% of fathers work.

Source: BLS data and report (2018)

- Jason Puckett

CLAIM: Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro said, "This president always likes to take credit...We've now had about 105 straight months of positive job growth—the longest streak in American history. Over 80 months of that was due to President Obama. Thank you, Barack Obama."

This claim is mostly true. While the argument of who can take credit for job growth will always be up for dispute, there have been 105 straight months of job growth.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of June 2019, non-farm, seasonally adjusted employment increased in the U.S. for the 105th month. On a related note, the unemployment rate is also down from June of last year. Officials said earlier this month, the unemployment rate in June was 3.7 percent, compared to 4.2 percent in June 2018.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

- Samantha Kubota and Rhea Titus

CLAIM: Senator Cory Booker said that, “Eighty-five percent of baby boomers did better than their parents…Now it's just a coin toss for millennials.”

This claim is true. Millennials are the children of Baby Boomers and older Gen Xers, born in the 1980s and ending in 1996. As for the Baby Boomers, they were born following World War II, in the mid 1940s and through 1964.

A 2016 study from the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research found 90 percent of kids born in the 1940s earned more than their parents, while only 50 percent of kids born in the 1980s did.

The study looked at a combination of Census data and IRS records to measure the “rate of absolute income mobility” – which means, in layman’s terms, the percent of children who earned more than their parents.

“What emerged from the empirical analysis was an economic portrait of the fading American Dream, and growing inequality appeared to be the main cause for the steady decline,” Stanford announced in a press release.

The release quoted one of the study’s authors, Raj Chetty, as saying “it’s basically a coin flip as to whether you’ll do better than your parents.” That quote seems to be what Booker was trying to emulate in his closing remarks in the July 31 presidential debate in Detroit.Stanford University:

Source: Stanford University

CLAIM: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he hasn't fired the police officer who used a chokehold on Eric Garner because, "For the first time, we are not waiting on the federal Justice Department which told the city of New York that we could not proceed because the Justice Department was pursuing their prosecution and years went by and a lot of pain accrued."

The New York Police Department decided to delay disciplinary proceedings for Officer Daniel Pantaleo on its own accord and was not legally prohibited from moving forward with the matter.

The NYPD said in July 2018 that it would be moving ahead with the proceeding as the federal civil rights investigation appeared to stall. But the Justice Department has contended that it never prohibited the city from moving forward and even told a police department lawyer in the spring of 2018 that the department could move ahead with its proceedings.

While local officials sometimes defer their investigation as federal prosecutors conduct criminal probes, there was no requirement for the police department to wait for the inquiry in weighing a decision about whether to fire Pantaleo.

The Justice Department announced earlier this month that it would not bring any charges in connection with Garner's death. Pantaleo faced an internal departmental trial and a departmental judge hasn't officially rendered a recommendation yet on whether he should be fired or disciplined. Federal prosecutors observed some of those proceedings.

The police commissioner, who reports to de Blasio, could act at any time to fire Pantaleo.

- The Associated Press