HOUSTON — Donating to a nonprofit organization in honor of a loved one's birthday has been a special feature on Facebook for quite some time now.

They choose a nonprofit and raise money as part of their birthday in lieu of gifts.

However, are you signing up for more than you expect?

KHOU 11 viewer Ruben M. shared screenshots of a Facebook post warning others about fees and recurring monthly payments hidden as part of your donation.

So is it true? To verify, we went straight to Facebook.

The social media giant said one-time donations made on Facebook may appear as "recurring" on your bank statement, but you will only get charged once.

Facebook does have a recurring donations feature, but it has to be selected by the user. Facebook said it can also be canceled at any time.

When it comes to fees for nonprofit donations, Facebook started covering all fees in November 2017 for donations made on Facebook to registered 501(c)(3) nonprofits organizations.

A fee may apply to personal causes.

We can verify recurring donations is an option when it comes to Facebook birthday donations, but it is something you have to opt into.

