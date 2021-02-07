VERIFY: Disabled veterans will no longer be able to park for free at Port of Galveston

The Port of Galveston says they pulled the free parking option to compete with nearby parking businesses.

Free parking at the Port of Galveston is something military veterans have enjoyed for years. But some wrote the VERIFY team after getting an email that free parking is no longer an option. They wanted to know, is that true?

Cruise ships returning to the Port of Galveston is a welcome change.

“I'm planning to do three cruises between now and December,” Daddis Wooley said.

For retired U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Daddis Wooley, free parking at the port is more than just a luxury. He has a disease known as myasthenia gravis.

“I don't have the capability of walking long distance and to be able to get where I can park and be comfortable,” Wooley said.

Wooley is concerned that is about to change.

“We had gotten an email and they we're talking about the increase of the parking that they didn't know what the price increase would be and there would no longer be free parking for veterans,” Wooley said.

Our source for this is the Port of Galveston.

A spokesperson tells the VERIFY team, “In the last year the Port of Galveston has evaluated and revamped its cruise parking program to benefit customers and be more in line with competitors. We’re pleased to honor our veterans with disabilities with a new, convenient online program that includes a 15% discount on all bookings, the ability to reserve parking space in advance, and automatic enrollment in our Loyalty Rewards Program to receive additional benefits and discounts. Veterans can sign up online through the Port of Galveston website.”

With that discount Wooley would have to pay around $80 to park for a seven-day voyage.

“It will make me think if I want to actually use their facility for parking anymore, because there are other locations that we can actually get a pretty good price from if I have to pay for it,” Wooley said.

So, we can VERIFY that disabled veterans can no longer park free at the Port of Galveston.

In Texas, disabled veterans are allowed to park in any designated disabled parking spot or metered space for free for as long as they need.