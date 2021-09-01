VERIFY: COVID-19 vaccine registration links being sent to Harris County teachers

Linsey emailed, in part, “This website claims to be allowing Harris County school staff to register for the COVID vaccine. I just wanted to see if it’s legit.”

HOUSTON — Are teachers in Harris County being sent a special link to sign up for the vaccine? Our VERIFY team was asked to find out.

Linsey emailed, in part, “This website claims to be allowing Harris County school staff to register for the COVID vaccine. I just wanted to see if it’s legit.”

The email included a link to the Harris County COVID-19 Vaccination Registration form.

Our source for this is Jennifer Kiger, COVID-19 Incident Commander for Harris County Public Health. She said the link is not for teachers.

“That link is really sent to those individuals that fall into the 1a or 1b category for the state health department,” Kiger said.

Kiger says Harris County Health has, however, created an online survey tool to help identify eligible school employees who want the vaccine.

“What the school superintendents and the heads of the school boards have done is they sent the link to fill out the information to all of their staff and that goes to us at the health department,” Kiger said.

Kiger said Harris County Health will contact teachers when the vaccine is available.

“We do have a vaccine registration team here at the health department that sends them an email notifying them that they are now eligible and where to go to register,” Kiger said.

Kiger says that survey link is not public.

As for one Linsey sent the VERIFY team, we can verify it is legit and public. But it is only meant to be accessed by people who are eligible for the vaccine.