VERIFY: Yes, the CDC is doing vaccination surveys with phone calls and texts

If you get a phone call or text message from the CDC asking you to take a vaccination survey, our VERIFY team confirmed it's not a scam.

HOUSTON — Is the CDC sending out text messages asking people to take a survey about the vaccinations they have gotten? When Denise, a KHOU 11 viewer, got a text message about it, she asked the VERIFY team to find out.

The text message reads: “Here is the information you requested about the National Immunization Survey.” It includes a link to what appears to be the official U.S. Centers for Disease Control website.

Our source for this is the CDC.

According to the agency’s website, the CDC records immunization data to get a better idea of how many children and teens are vaccinated across the country. The agency has been collecting this data from the public since 1994.

It does this through the National Immunization Surveys, a group of telephone surveys used to monitor vaccination coverage among children between 19 and 35 months old and teens 13 to 17 years old. They also monitor flu vaccinations for children 6 months to 17 years old.

So, how do you know it’s really the CDC on the line? The CDC says the call will come from one of the following three numbers: 312-871-4241; 312-871-4242 or 312-871-4243.

They may also contact you through text message.

So, we can Verify that the CDC is conducting a National Immunization Survey.

The CDC says, the telephone numbers are randomly selected by computer. If you’re not comfortable communicating that way, you can also do it all online through the CDC’s website.