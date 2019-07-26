HOUSTON — We're answering a couple of road-related Verify questions.

“Isn’t it illegal to wear headphones while operating a vehicle in Texas?” Charles Clark asked our Verify team.

Our source is Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard.

He says there are no Texas laws that prohibit driving with headphones or air buds. But it’s certainly not recommended, according to Woodard.

RELATED: More Verify questions and answers

Jessikah Lakes also sent us a Verify question.

“My mom, Dorothy, told me police will pull you over if you have your dome light on while driving. So, I’d like to Verify that.”

Woodard said it’s not illegal, but it could be distracting.

So, we can Verify there are no Texas laws stopping drivers from wearing headphones or driving with your dome light on. But neither is a good idea.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Arkansas bridge to be renamed in honor of Maleah Davis

How to file a claim in the Equifax data breach settlement

Sonic burned by raw hamburger scam, Harris County prosecutors say