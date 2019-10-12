HOUSTON, Texas — There are only a few hours left in early voting in the runoff election in the race for Houston mayor between Sylvester Turner and businessman Tony Buzbee.

Early voting ends at 7 p.m. on Tuesday tonight and Election Day is this weekend.

Before you head to the polls, some viewers have asked about the dos and don’ts of having your cell phone on you.

Living in a digital and mobile world means we’re never too far from our cell phones so one of our viewers wants to know.

Tracey Ledesma asked, “I would like for you to VERIFY if you are able to use your cell phone to view your sample ballot with your selections at the voting poll on Election Day."

To VERIFY Tracey’s question, we reached out to the Harris County Clerk’s Office.

Under the Texas Election Code, voters are not allowed to use electronic devices including cell phones within 100 feet of voting locations.

Voters are asked to put their phones away and to turn them to vibrate or silent.

If you need a reference to help you vote, you can take in written materials but if you are caught with an electronic device the poll worker will ask you to put it away.

Election Judges have the authority of a district court judge and they can have you removed if you don’t comply with the law.

So we can VERIFY that cell phones and other electronic devices are not allowed within 100 feet of any voting location, and especially not in the voting booth itself.

As of Tuesday, 96,931 people have voted in person or by mail-in ballots during early voting for the Houston mayor’s race.

Election Day is Saturday.

There will be 385 locations for you to choose from.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

As long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.

