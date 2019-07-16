HOUSTON — Our Verify team is looking into a viewer’s question about whether you can travel with just your passport card.

KHOU 11 viewer Sharon Patterson wanted to know, "Can I get back into the U.S. with just a passport card after traveling on a cruise to Mexico and the Caribbean?”

We reached out to the state department who gave us the requirements. We can verify this is true. You can use your passport card to enter the U.S. at "land and sea" entry points from Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda, but the passport card cannot be used for international air travel.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Santa Fe teenager arrested after 17-year-old girl shot in chest

Millennials rely on parents for money -- and parents say it's 'embarrassing,' according to survey

‘There is family somewhere’: Fort Bend County deputies seeking to identify man’s remains found 9 years ago