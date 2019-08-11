HOUSTON — The contentious battle for the City of Houston’s top spot between mayor Sylvester Turner and challenger Tony Buzbee is set to be decided next month during a special runoff election.

However, will voters get a chance to cast an early ballot?

Since no candidate for Houston mayor managed to earn more than 50 percent of the vote during Tuesday’s election, KHOU 11 viewer Lawrence Lawson wants to know, “I just want to verify for the upcoming mayoral election on December 14 if there’ll be early voting in our area.”

To answer Lawson’s question, we reached out to the Harris County Clerk’s Office.

RELATED: VERIFY: Reports of iPhones going down if not updated soon are misleading. This only affects the iPhone 5

Officials said Lawson is correct. The runoff election will be held on Dec. 14. Also officials said voters will get a chance to cast an early ballot.

So we can verify early voting will run Dec. 2 to Dec. 10.

RELATED: VERIFY: No, Facebook didn't endorse President Trump