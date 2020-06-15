VERIFY: Are lawmakers working to cut student debt?

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate have included debt elimination as part of what is known as the HEROES Act.

HOUSTON — There is a petition going around online calling on Congress to eliminate student loan debt. Someone sent the VERIFY team a link wanting to know whether it is legit.

The petition has been circulating via a platform called Move On. It has more than one million signatures from people “Calling on Congress to immediately relieve the burden of student debt for millions of Americans.”

Our source for this is Cody Hounanian, Program Director for the Student Debt Crisis. The nonprofit advocates for student loan debt reform and higher education loan policies. He said the SDC launched the petition.

“Absolutely. I, myself, participated in creating the language and setting up this petition. Every person who signed this petition is just an everyday, normal American who's passionate about the issue of student loan debt and particularly thinks that this is a burden that's impacting people during the COVID-19 crisis,” Hounanian said.

The CARES Act gave federal student loan borrowers a six-month break. But that expires on Oct. 1. Hounanian said SDC created the petition to persuade lawmakers to pass new legislation that would take it a step further, cancel student debt on all loans, including private ones from banks.

“It’s something that can help the entire economy and, in our opinion, can help us mitigate the impact of what could be a pandemic-induced recession,” Hounanian said.

So, we can verify that this petition to cut student loan debt is real. Both the House of Representatives and the Senate have included debt cancellation as part of what is known as the HEROES Act. It awaits action in the Senate.

