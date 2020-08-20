VERIFY: Answering your questions on COVID-19 cures, risks among large groups

Harris County Health Authority Dr. Umair Shah addressed claims about so-called cures for COVID-19 and questions about hanging out in large groups.

HOUSTON — A lot of people have written the VERIFY team after seeing viral posts on social media about so-called cures for COVID-19 and pictures of people hanging out in big crowds outside. Is that safe? Do they work? Harris County Health Authority Dr. Umair Shah addressed those claims.

CLAIM: It's safe for larger groups to gather as long as it's outside.

FALSE. Dr. Shah: “Larger groups increase the likelihood that you have the ability to transmit COVID-19 to others. Not just a small group of people, but a large group of people. And whether you're inside or outside, that does not matter. Large gatherings are a significant risk for transmission for COVID-19."

CLAIM: Gargling Salt water will kill COVID-19.

FALSE. Dr. Shah: “Gargling salt water will not kill COVID-19, but it may soothe your throat if you've got a mild irritation in the throat. But it is not effective at all versus COVID-19."

CLAIM: The UV light device sold on TV is effective in killing germs and viruses.