VERIFY: Answering your questions on COVID-19 cures, risks among large groups

HOUSTON — A lot of people have written the VERIFY team after seeing viral posts on social media about so-called cures for COVID-19 and pictures of people hanging out in big crowds outside. Is that safe? Do they work? Harris County Health Authority Dr. Umair Shah addressed those claims.
CLAIM: It's safe for larger groups to gather as long as it's outside.
FALSE. Dr. Shah: “Larger groups increase the likelihood that you have the ability to transmit COVID-19 to others. Not just a small group of people, but a large group of people. And whether you're inside or outside, that does not matter. Large gatherings are a significant risk for transmission for COVID-19."
CLAIM: Gargling Salt water will kill COVID-19.
FALSE. Dr. Shah: “Gargling salt water will not kill COVID-19, but it may soothe your throat if you've got a mild irritation in the throat. But it is not effective at all versus COVID-19."
CLAIM: The UV light device sold on TV is effective in killing germs and viruses.
FALSE. Dr. Shah: “The effectiveness of what you see on TV with UVC lights and other kinds of measures really honestly depends on what those systems are. And many of them, unfortunately, are not as effective as they tell them to be. So we would ask our viewers to be very careful before you invest your precious dollars."