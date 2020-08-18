VERIFY: Answering COVID-19 questions about testing, hospitalization rate and more

Texas' hospitalization rate is going down. You should take periodic COVID-19 tests. Hospitals should ask for permission before testing for COVID-19.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The VERIFY Team has gotten a lot of questions and requests to get to the bottom of various claims regarding COVID-19 testing, like, “Can a hospital test you without your knowledge?"

We got Harris County Health Authority Dr. Umair Shah to address those questions.

CLAIM: The Texas hospitalization rate is going up.

FALSE: “The Texas hospitalization rate and particularly what's happening in our community is actually going down right now. But again, we want to see this sustainable over time before we enact any changes in our behaviors related to preventive measures," Shah said.

CLAIM: You should take periodic COVID-19 tests, even if you have tested negative in an earlier test just to make sure you are not asymptomatic.

TRUE: “The reason we're saying that individuals should consider getting retested is that, remember, you may be exposed once. Test negative. But that doesn't mean it protects you from future exposure. So, if you get exposed again, we want to make sure you also get tested again," Shah said.

CLAIM: “I can be given a COVID-19 antigen test without my knowledge and consent at the hospital.