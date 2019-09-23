HOUSTON — Imelda made Thursday a very long day for everyone, especially emergency responders.

In addition to hundreds of high-water rescues, Houston firefighters responded to a roof collapse at the North Houston mail processing facility.

All employees are safe, but a lot of customers have questions about what’s going on with the mail.

Pat B. sent the KHOU Verify team an email asking:

“Can you check the facts on the damage to USPS postal service sorting centers? There’s word spreading on Facebook that several was damaged during the storm and that some areas will not get mail for awhile.”



The postal service’s local spokesperson provided an answer Sunday.

In a statement, she said the processing facility in North Houston and seven post offices in Southeast Texas were damaged by Tropical Storm Imelda.

As of Friday, all post offices had shifted business to nearby locations, so mail is still being delivered.

As for the processing facility, operations have reportedly resumed in a large portion of the building.

The postal service said some temporary delays may occur, but all mail will be processed and delivered as quickly possible.

Therefore, it is false that some areas won’t get their mail for a while, because at least some mail is moving in all eight areas impacted.

The full U.S. Postal Service press release:

The Postal Service is in active recovery mode, following Tropical Storm Imelda. Despite damage experienced at the North Houston mail processing facility, we are working daily to return to full operations, as soon as we can safely do so. The well-being of employees is our primary concern. As of September 22, operations resumed in a large portion of the facility, once it was determined to be safe by structural engineers. We continue to take steps toward complete restoration of normal operations.

Customers concerned about mail delays can be assured that the Postal Service is taking all steps to minimize impacts to mail service. We implemented contingency plans immediately, and the mail has continued to move. Some temporary delays may occur, but all mail will be processed and delivered as quickly as possible, as we continue to make significant progress each day.

A few postal facilities still remain inaccessible. We continually assess our facilities to ensure they are safe to occupy. For those Post Offices still unable to be occupied, we are currently operating in alternate locations until repairs can be made, as listed below. If your Post Office is not listed, that means it is open and fully operational.

Customers should rely primarily on the USPS website to obtain official, accurate, and updated information on Post Office operations. This information is posted to the USPS Service Alerts website, accessed through http://about.usps.com/news/service-alerts/welcome.htm.

All Post Offices/Stations/Branches/Finance Units have resumed normal operations, with the exception of the below listed offices that remain closed until further notice:

All operations have resumed within the 3-digit ZIP Codes of 773 with the exception of:

Porter Post Office, 23550 Partners Way, Porter, TX 77365

Operations for the Porter Post Office have been moved to the following alternate location.

New Caney Post Office, 20811 US Highway 59, New Caney, TX 77357 (Hours of operation: M-F 9:00 AM-4:30 PM/Closed Sat. and Sun.)

All operations have resumed within the 3-digit ZIP Codes of 775 with the exception of:

Devers Post Office, 102 S Gates St, Devers, TX 77538

Raywood Post Office, 13615 E Highway 90, Raywood, TX 77582

Operations for the Devers and Raywood Post Offices have been moved to the following alternate location.

Liberty Post Office, 1515 Sam Houston St, Liberty, TX 77575 (Hours of operation: M-F 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM, Sat. 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

All operations have resumed within the 3-digit ZIP Codes of 776 with the exception of:

Hamshire Post Office, 25142 Highway 124, Hamshire, TX 77622

Stowell Post Office, 3608 State Highway 124, Stowell, TX 77661

Mauriceville Post Office, 11424 Highway 12, Mauriceville, TX 77626

Nome Post Office, 2285 Highway 90, Nome, TX 77629

Operations for the Hamshire and Stowell Post Offices have been moved to the following alternate location.

Winnie Post Office, 324 Highway 124, Winnie, TX 77665 (Hours of operation: M-F 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM/Closed Sat. and Sun.)

Operations for the Mauriceville Post Office have been moved to the following alternate location.

Evadale Post Office, 225 FM 105, Evadale, TX 77615 (Hours of operation: M-F 8:30 AM-11:30 AM/12:30 PM-4:30 PM/Closed Sat. and Sun.)

Operations for the Nome Post Office have been moved to the following alternate location.

China Post Office, 305 N Broadway St, China,TX 77613 (Hours of operation: M-F 8:00 AM-12:00 PM/1:00 PM-4:30 PM/Closed Sat. and Sun.)

We are committed to serving our customers and to being there for the residents in the Houston surrounding areas, as recovery from Tropical Storm Imelda continues.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

