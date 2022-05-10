Mosquitoes are attracted to what?! We VERIFY all things mosquitoes

Does drinking alcohol attract mosquitoes? This VERIFY is dedicated to answering the top myths and facts about the blood-thirsty bugs.

HOUSTON — The Greater Houston area has the perfect climate for blood-thirsty mosquitoes to thrive. This VERIFY is dedicated to answering the top myths and facts about them.

Our sources are Gary Gillen, owner of Gillen Pest Control in Richmond, Texas, and the National Library of Medicine.

Question: Is there anything you can eat to repel mosquitoes?

“Mosquitoes are attracted to you because of the CO2 that your body puts out,” Gillen explained. “There are certain things that you can eat that might increase your CO2 that would make you more attractive to a mosquito, but I’m not aware of anything you could eat that would make them not want to come to you.”

The National Library of Medicine adds that drinking alcohol is one thing that does attract them. Other things that can attract mosquitoes are perfumes, lotions and other items that carry fragrance.

Question: Are some people more likely to be bitten?

“Yes,” Gillen said. “Genetically some people are more prone to have mosquito bites because their bodies are producing more CO2. And some body odors are attractive to mosquitoes.”

Question: Are mosquitoes more attracted to pregnant women?

Both Gillen and the National Library of medicine say yes.

“It’s true,” Gillen explained. “And it’s because they produce more heat so they are putting off more CO2.”

Question: Are you more likely to be bitten at dusk and dawn?