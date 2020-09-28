VERIFY: How drive-thru voting will work at NRG Arena

You asked, we found the answers. Here's what you need to know about drive-thru voting at NRG Arena.

HOUSTON — The pandemic has brought some changes to the voting process. Harris County voters will be able to cast their ballots without leaving their cars. Many of you sent questions to the VERIFY Team about the process.

NRG Arena is being transformed into the Harris County Elections Headquarters. The parking garage will provide a new, convenient option: drive-thru voting.

Karen asked the VERIFY Team to find out how drive-thru voting will work at NRG.

Our source for this is the Harris County Clerk’s Office. The elections office recently released several online videos to help voters navigate the process.

Karen wanted to know, “Do you park while completing the ballot, or do you complete it while sitting at the front of the line?”

We can VERIFY that there will be anywhere from 10 to 30 drive-thru slots available. You will vote once you pull into one of those spots.

Second question, “Do you complete a paper ballot, or do you vote on an electronic device?”

A greeter will present you with a mask, finger glove and hand sanitizer. Once your identification is verified, you will be given a device, similar to an iPad, to cast your ballot.

And lastly, “Can you have more than one voter in your car?”

Yes. If there are multiple voters, each will take turns. Just remember to remain silent while your others cast their ballots.