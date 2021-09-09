VERIFY: Post claiming President Biden gave Congress an exemption from federal vaccine mandate is false

President Joe Biden cannot, because of separation of power, tell Congress what they are required to do regarding vaccines, says KHOU legal analyst Carmen Roe.

There is a post spreading on social media claiming that President Joe Biden has given Congress immunity from his recent vaccine mandate. The tweet reads, in part, “Shocker! Biden exempted Congress from his vaccination mandate. The federal government doesn’t have to abide by the mandates set by the federal government.”

Charles, Gail, Cyndi, and several others asked the Verify team to find out if the claim is true.

Shocker! Biden exempted Congress (staff too) from his vaccination mandate. The federal government doesn't have to abide by the mandates set by the federal government. This is why Americans have disdain for The Swamp. — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) September 14, 2021

We have three sources for this: President Biden’s Executive Order Requiring Coronavirus Vaccination for Federal Employees, U.S. Code Title 5 and KHOU Legal Analyst Carmen Roe.

The President’s mandate states, “Each agency shall implement, to the extent consistent with applicable law, a program to require Covid-19 vaccination for all of its federal employees, with exceptions only as required by law.”

The term “agency,” according to U.S. Code Title 5 is defined as, “an executive department, government corporation or independent agency.”

A list of agencies fall in that category, including the Departments of Labor, Agriculture and Transportation.

However, attorney Carmen Roe explains, Congress, falls under the Legislative Branch and, therefore, is not subject to President Biden’s directive.

“It's very simple. The executive branch cannot regulate the legislative branch. It's something we learned in government class. They're two separate branches, with two separate sets of power. So, President Biden cannot, because of that separation of power, tell Congress what they can do or what they're required to do regarding vaccines,” Roe said.

So, we can Verify the claim that President Biden exempted Congress from his vaccine mandate is false.