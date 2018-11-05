Memorial Day weekend is just two weeks away.

It’s the unofficial start to the summertime travel season, and some viewers may be thinking of heading south of the border for a little fun in the sun.

However, is it safe for Americans to travel to Mexico?

According to Mexico’s Department of the Interior, the country experienced its deadliest year on record in 2017 with almost 30,000 deaths.

There are travel warnings in place to Mexico, but it’s not keeping American tourists away. Its pristine white sand beaches and crystal clear water makes Cancun a top destination for American tourists who want to get away.

Jasmine Hunt is packing up and getting ready to jet off to Cancun.

“I’m winging it a little bit. I talked to my dad. He kind of gave me some tips, some things to look out for, just some suspicious behavior and other than that stay in a group, probably don’t drink too much," Hunt said.

In February, an explosion on a ferry in Playa del Carmen injured five American tourists. Bombs were also found on another ferry.

A shooting at a nightclub in the same city last year killed five people, including an American.

“I have heard that it’s unsafe,” Hunt said. “I have not looked it up, because I still want to go.”

KHOU went to the U.S. Department of State to verify if it’s safe or not.

At the moment, the State Department does have a travel ban in place to five Mexican states. The ban includes Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas.

The U.S. travel advisory level for Mexico is at a 2 out of 4. It is due to crimes like homicides, kidnappings, carjackings and robberies.

But in areas like the Mexican state of Quintana Roo where you’ll find popular tourist destinations like Cancun, Cozumel and Playa del Carmen, Americans are only urged to exercise increased caution.

We can verify certain parts of Mexico are safe to travel. Tourists should do their research and be smart travelers.

Hunt said people should not live in fear.

“There are definitely some places I would not travel to, but as far as Mexico, I think we’ve been traveling there for a long time,” Hunt said. “Yes, some bad things have happened, and I could probably be considered a target, but I’m not worried.”

The State Department advises travelers not to display signs of wealth like wearing expensive jewelry and to be aware of their surroundings especially when handling money.

