CIBOLO, Texas — The Cibolo Police Department responded to a major accident involving two trucks, one carrying a trailer full of avocados that overturned.

The incident took place around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the Eastbound lanes of I-10 at mile marker 599.

Police said several thousand avocados littered the lanes and crews are still cleaning up the scene. Traffic is being diverted off the main lanes at mile marker 599, but opened at mile marker 600.

It will be several more hours before the clean-up is complete, police said. No injuries were reported.

"We will update when the eastbound interstate is back opened. Expect several more hours before complete. #fiberhighway #pitsinpits #hearthealthy #whynotdonuts," the CPD Facebook post said.

