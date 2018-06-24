SAN ANTONIO - According to arrest records from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Gabriella Fritz, an individual named in connection with graffiti vandalism at San Antonio missions, was arrested Sunday morning just before 11 a.m.

She is now reportedly facing felony charges.

The first person arrested, 19-year-old Andres Castaneda, was released on bond as of 4:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the Bexar County Magistrate's Office, his bond was listed at $15,000.

RELATED: S.A. missions vandalism suspect arrested and charged, second suspect at large

In an arrest affidavit, Castaneda previously named Fritz as an accomplice in the mission vandalism incidents after he was taken into custody.

Mission San Juan Capistrano and Mission San Jose were both tagged with the statement: 'I don't care. Do you?' The graffiti was discovered Friday morning.

KENS 5 has not received word on the third person authorities are searching for in connection with the vandalism. The San Antonio Police Department posted on its Facebook page Saturday that a "third female suspect is still wanted."

© 2018 KENS