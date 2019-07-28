SAN ANTONIO — Update: "Chysander has been located and is safe. Thank you San Antonio for sharing this post and helping us find him!" said SAPD.

A 5-year-old boy has been reported missing and the San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding him.

Chysander Helio Rosas, 5, was last seen on Saturday, July 27 at 6 p.m.

The child was left in the care of a 23-year-old woman named Cynthia in the Harlan and Pleasanton area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Missing Persons at (210) 207-7660.