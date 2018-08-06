Update 4:00 p.m.: The two-vehicle accident on IH-69 NB at Main has been cleared and all lanes have been reopened.

HOUSTON - Two lanes are closed on IH-69 after two vehicles were involved in an accident Friday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. on the freeway northbound at Main street near Fannin.

The left shoulder lane, the center lane, and the left lane have been closed at this time. It's unclear how long the closure will last.

An ambulance and other emergency vehicles could be seen on the scene.

At this time, officials have not released any details about how the accident occurred.

