Editor's Note:

On Thursday, United Airlines issued an apology to Kayla. They have offered her $300 for their flight attendant’s poor handling of the situation. They said it is not a policy but a courtesy suggestion for passengers to always use headphones.

HOUSTON - When United flight 646 took off from Boston to Houston, Kayla's 2-year-old son was quietly entertained on his tablet. He was watching "Curious George", no headphones on, at a low volume.

"We had been in the air less than 10 minutes when the flight attendant told me my son couldn't watch the tablet without headphones," said Kayla.

This Katy mother tried to explain her son was just too young to wear headphones and offered to mute it, but that wasn't good enough.

"She was like 'If he's not going to wear earphones, you have to put the tablet away,'" said Kayla. "I told her the volume is off, he's not disrupting anybody."

The flight attendant wouldn't let it go.

"Once the volume was off there was no issue, and no reason why he couldn't keep it, but she kept pushing it further and further, in the middle of the aisles raising her voice at me," said Kayla.

Kayla ultimately complied, but it came at a cost.

"He was loud enough where now he was disrupting passengers even with headphones on," said Kayla.

Now the previously quiet baby boy was fussing loudly. Kayla says the flight attendant was on an unnecessary power trip.

"For her to bully me, to threaten me that I would get arrested if I didn't conform, that's unacceptable," said Kayla.

This mother says she and her son have flown more than 18 times with United and their last four flights he's watched his tablet without headphones on a low volume with no issues until now.

She's filed a complaint on this flight attendant with United, and is hoping the airline takes it seriously, so no mother is treated the same way again.

United released this statement in response:

“We are reaching out to our customer to understand more about what happened. Per our policy, customers who bring personal audio and video equipment on board may only use these items with headphones.”

