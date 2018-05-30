FLORIDA -- You're by the pool, hanging out with the kids, when you see a woman doing some personal hygiene.

Whoa, whoa, whoa. OK, everybody out!

More than 55,000 Reddit users upvoted a video, said to have been taken in Florida, of a woman perched at the side of a hotel pool and shaving her leg. At one point, she's seen dipping the razer into the water to rinse off the shavings.

There are pages upon pages of rules in regards to pool safety in Florida, but none addressing the societal crime in question.

