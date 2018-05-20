HOUSTON - Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting and carjacking a University of Houston student on campus Sunday afternoon.

The university said it happened around 4:20 p.m., the student was in Lot 20c when she was approached by a man who demanded her vehicle and assaulted her.

He fled the scene in the victim's vehicle traveling westbound on University toward Calhoun Road.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspect has been described as a black man, 5'4" to 5'5", around 130 lbs. and of a medium build.

The victim described him as looking to be between the ages of 19-21 with short hair, no facial hair, and a dark complexion.

He was wearing a green, short sleeve t-shirt. It's unclear what color his pants were.

It's also unknown if he had a weapon on him at the time.

The stolen vehicle is a 2017 white Subaru Impreza with a Texas plate: KBB6878.

The University of Houston Police Department is investigating.

