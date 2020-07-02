CUERO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation showed its sense of humor in a pledge Thursday to fix the spelling on a new sign for the Guadalupe River in Cuero.

KENS 5 Assistant News Director James Keith tweeted a picture of the misspelled sign on Thursday (photo courtesy of Christine Blaschke). The sign reads, "Gaudalupe River".

The Texas Department of Transportation's clever reply to the tweet reads, "Thank U fer brengin this to our attension. Were gunna fix it as soon as posibul!".

It's good know our government departments can poke fun at themselves.