Two Uber passengers were wounded and two other vehicles were damaged about noon Tuesday when a shooter opened fire off Loop 12 in northwest Dallas, police said.

Officers were still searching for the shooter Tuesday afternoon.

The two Uber passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. One was shot in the head and the other was shot in the leg. They were riding in a white Mercedes sedan when the shooting happened at Walton Walker Boulevard and West Northwest Highway, police said.

At least one bullet hole could be seen on the Mercedes, just above a rear tire. Two other vehicles, a Volvo and a Scion, were also damaged in the shooting.

The Scion's front and back windows were shattered.

NOW: Two innocent @Uber pax in the white Mercedes were shot + bullets hit another unrelated vehicle - the Volvo SUV - when gunman opened fire on black car at W Northwest Hwy and Walton Walker in N Dallas. @DallasPD said it might “street justice.” Gunman fled. pic.twitter.com/Bu6F8F5JZr — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) July 24, 2018

A Scion car that was shot at in northwest Dallas on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Jason Whitely/WFAA)

The Mercedes was parked in a gas station parking lot at the corner of Walton Walker and Northwest Highway. The other two vehicles were nearby, and police had taped off the parking lot.

The Volvo, which was driving down the road when the shooting happened, had a side window shot out, police said. No one in the Volvo was injured.

Police do not believe the Volvo or the Mercedes were targeted in the shooting.

An Uber that was a shot at in northwest Dallas on Tuesday afternoon. Two people in the Uber were wounded, police say. (Photo: Jason Whitely/WFAA)

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

