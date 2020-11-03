SAN ANTONIO — A drunk driver plowed into an SUV stopped at a red light, killing a retired Converse Police Department Assistant Chief and injuring another person, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Friesenhahn and Nacogdoches Road on the city's northeast side.

Police said the Lincoln SUV was stopped at a light on Nacogdoches when they were rear-ended by a Toyota Tacoma going at a high rate of speed eastbound.

The driver of the Tacoma was originally pulled over by an SAPD officer, but took off. The crash happened near the traffic stop.

The SUV driver has not been named but the passenger was later identified as former Converse PD's Assistant Chief Rodney "Rex" Rheiner.

Rheiner was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. He later died in the hospital.

The driver of the truck, a woman in her 20s, was taken into custody and later charged with Intoxication Manslaughter, authorities said.

