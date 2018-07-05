HOUSTON - Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident involving a Houston Police unit Monday afternoon.

HPD says the accident happened around noon at the intersection of the I-69 Eastex feeder road at Crosstimbers.

From the KHOU Air 11 camera, the front end of the police unit can be seen smashed in. The other vehicle involved appears to be a dark gray pick up truck.

Officials said the driver of the truck and the officer were taken to the hospital as a precaution. They suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident.

The crash happened in Houston north of 610 around noon on Monday.

AIR 11

Details are limited at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KHOU