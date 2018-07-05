HOUSTON - Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident involving a Houston Police unit Monday afternoon.
HPD says the accident happened around noon at the intersection of the I-69 Eastex feeder road at Crosstimbers.
From the KHOU Air 11 camera, the front end of the police unit can be seen smashed in. The other vehicle involved appears to be a dark gray pick up truck.
Officials said the driver of the truck and the officer were taken to the hospital as a precaution. They suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident.
Details are limited at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
