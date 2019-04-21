KINGSLAND, Texas — Two people are dead after a plane crash in Kingsland on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at the Williams Lakeshore Airstrip at Shirley Williams Airport, near the Legends Golf Course. Multiple agencies were responding.

Two people on board at the time of the crash died on the scene, DPS said.

DPS is securing the scene until the FAA can investigate.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the aircraft was an Experimental Rans S-7 Courier. The NTSB will also be investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

