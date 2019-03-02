DALLAS — Four people – two of them children – died of carbon monoxide poisoning at an East Oak Cliff home construction site, police say.

Their bodies were found in a home in the 1400 block of Owega Avenue around 9:20 Sunday morning, police said. Upon arrival, Dallas Police and Dallas Fire Rescue immediately detected a strong smell of gas fumes. Investigators say a generator inside the home was the source of the deadly carbon monoxide fumes.

The generator was normally kept outside and may have been moved indoors to prevent it from being stolen.

The children who died are believed to have been relatives of one of the construction workers.

Police have not released the names of the men and children who died until next of kin have been notified, but police said the victims were two adult Latin males and two Latin male children. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will perform autopsies to determine the cause of death.