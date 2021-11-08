The Turks and Caicos islands, southeastern Bahamas and parts of Cuba are also expected to feel the effects of Fred beginning Thursday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Depression Fred has weakened further Saturday and is now a tropical wave.

Forecasters expect Fred to reorganize into a tropical depression or storm Sunday.

Regardless, the most significant impact from the tropical system into the weekend may be some very heavy rainfall across much of Florida, especially along the western coastline.

As of the 5 p.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Fred has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, with higher gusts, and is moving west-northwest at 13 mph. It is located about 150 miles west-northwest of Havana, Cuba.

According to the NHC, by Saturday night Fred is expected to turn northwest and by Sunday night continue north.

On this track, the NHC says by Saturday afternoon Fred or its remnants is expected to re-develop into a tropical depression late Saturday night or on Sunday, with gradual strengthening to a tropical storm expected after the system re-develops.

However, the biggest impact from the storm likely will be torrential rainfall, leading to flooding across parts of the Tampa Bay area into the weekend.

The tropical storm warning for the Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge to the Dry Tortugas has been canceled.

The track of the system will greatly determine its status into the weekend. Fred moved over the mountainous islands of the Caribbean over the past day, which led to significant weakening.

That said, as the storm moves toward Florida into the weekend, it could bring an increased chance for showers and storms to the state.

The NHC says through Monday three to five inches of rain with up to eight inches in some localized areas is anticipated across the Keys and southern Florida.

Rainfall totals through the weekend are expected to be in the 1-3 inch range along the immediate coast of the Tampa Bay area with much lower amounts further inland, especially east of Interstate 75.

Right now, it's important to just keep checking back on the latest forecast to see how the system evolves as it tracks through the Caribbean over the next few days.

Behind Fred is Tropical Storm Grace, another system being tracked by the National Hurricane Center.