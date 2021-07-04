TAMPA, Colo. — Prepare to hunker down, Florida: wind-swept rain, storm surge and isolated flash flooding appear increasingly likely as Tropical Storm Elsa makes an approach.
The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm warning for much of the state in anticipation of these threats, which includes an area along the west coast of Florida northward and westward to the Ochlockonee River, including much of the Tampa Bay area.
Tropical storm warning
A tropical storm warning has been issued for the following counties in the Tampa Bay area:
- Citrus County
- Hernando County
- Hillsborough County
- Manatee County
- Pasco County
- Pinellas County
- Sarasota County
Storm surge warning
A storm surge warning has also been issued for this area from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River.
Storm surge watch
The following Tampa Bay counties have storm surge watches issued:
- Citrus County (coastal)
- Hernando County
- Hillsborough County
- Manatee County
- Pinellas County
- Sarasota County
LATEST TRACK: Tropical Storm Elsa
Elsa is a 50-mph tropical storm located about 45 miles southeast of Havana, Cuba, according to the 5 p.m. NHC report. The storm is moving northwest at 14 mph.
On its current track, Elsa is forecast to enter the Florida Straits on Monday before bringing impacts to the Keys early Tuesday morning.
Part of Florida's Gulf of Mexico coastline -- including the Tampa Bay area -- lie within the "cone of uncertainty." Look at the graphic below: the cone shows where the center of the storm may be during the given timeframe.
As Elsa moves north, the worst impacts will be on its eastern side, which means areas from the Keys to Sarasota to Tampa Bay could be pelted with tropical storm conditions if the storm stays over the Gulf of Mexico.
