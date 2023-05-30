Tropical development possible in the Gulf

The National Hurricane Center has flagged an area for possible development in the Gulf of Mexico later this week.

The start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is June 1, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is already watching the Gulf of Mexico for an area of possible development.

Odds are low for development, but not zero, as a cluster of thunderstorms meanders across the Gulf, toward the Florida West Coast. Right now, the system lacks organization, with a broad area of circulation well removed from the largest thunderstorms.

This unbalanced nature of the system is thanks to a large amount of wind shear in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This wind shear is courtesy of an active Pacific Jet Stream, something typical for an El Nino season, which we're about to enter this summer.

Despite the wind sear, water temperatures in this part of the world are sufficiently above the 80-degree threshold for tropical development. In fact, most water temperatures are running above normal in the mid-80s.

Models are split on how this system may evolve. Perhaps the most bullish solution is coming from the European computer model, which develops an organized system by the end of the week.