Tropical Depression No. 2 strengthens to become Tropical Storm Arlene, no threat to Texas

The system is expected to drift south toward Cuba and fizzle out.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — What was Tropical Depression No. 2 in the Gulf of Mexico has strengthened to become the first named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Tropical Storm Arlene is no threat to Texas. Right now, it has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and is moving to the south at 5 miles per hour.

The system is not expected to strengthen much more, according to meteorologist Kim Castro. You can watch her full video report on the storm above.

Wind shear is courtesy of an active Pacific Jet Stream, something typical for an El Niño season, which we're about to enter this summer.

You can track Tropical Storm Arlene here

NEW: First Named Storm Arlene 🌀



Hurricane Hunters have determined there’s enough wind (40 mph) to upgrade Tropical Depression 2 into Tropical Storm Arlene.



NO impacts to SE Texas

Rain impacts for SE Florida

Headed to Cuba this weekend.@KHOU #khou11 @TimPandajisKHOU pic.twitter.com/8T5YuwmnzT — Kim Castro (@KimCastroWX) June 2, 2023

Despite the wind sear, water temperatures in this part of the world are sufficiently above the 80-degree threshold for tropical development. In fact, most water temperatures are running above normal in the mid-80s.

Arlene is now the first named storm of the season. It's unlikely to bring much of an impact to the U.S. or any populated area for that matter. That's good news!