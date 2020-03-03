TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — At least one person in Travis County is being tested for the coronavirus, according to an official with Austin Public Health.

During a Travis County Commissioner's Court Tuesday meeting, health officials said that Travis County is currently in "Phase 2," which means there is an individual or individuals who are being tested for the coronavirus. Phase 1 is for monitoring patients.

"Phase 2 means we have an individual or individuals that we are testing and that testing is pending," said Dr. Mark Escott.

Officials would not elaborate on whether or not more than one person in Travis County is being tested.

"We are not going to provide numbers or details during this investigation because it could be many different things than COVID-19," Escott said.

The current risk to the public is low, health officials added.

"We've had persons investigated across the state for the past six weeks, and none of those individuals have tested positive for COVID-19," Escott explained.

Here are the City of Austin-Travis County Planning and Response Phases:

Phase 1: Persons under monitoring

Phase 2: Persons under investigation

Phase 3: Confirmed cases – No person-to-person spread

Phase 4: Limited person-to-person spread

Phase 5: Sustained person-to-person spread

In regard to the 2020 South by Southwest Festival, the court said it has been in contact with the CDC and Department of State Health Services, and there's "no broad recommendation mass cancelations at this stage."

The commissioners added that personal hygiene is incredibly important at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

