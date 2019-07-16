BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Two people were shot and killed by a Brazoria County Sheriff's deputy early Tuesday morning after he said they opened fire on him following a traffic stop.

Brandon Ray Stansel, 36, (pictured) and Kelly Danielle Brumley, 40, were pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m., according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's investigators said as the deputy attempted to stop Stansel and Brumley at the intersection of SH 288 and County Road 687, they opened fire on his patrol car.

The deputy shot back, killing Stansel and Brumley, according to the Sheriff's office. The deputy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, Stansel had two weapons-related warrants for his arrest, one for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and the second for tampering with identification numbers.

The deputy is on paid administrative leave, which is standard in all officer-involved shootings, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said Tuesday evening.

