PORT NECHES, Texas — TPC Group launched an emotional support and stress management hotline on Tuesday, and encouraged residents to file evacuation cost claims using an online form.

The fire has been extinguished, one week after explosions at the facility rocked the city of Port Neches. Officials say an all clear has not yet been issued as they continue taking response measures.

Residents living around the facility are still picking up the pieces after two major explosions rocked the city of Port Neches on Wednesday.

The emotional support hotline can be reached by calling (409)-727-6400, ext. 250 and will be available daily between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The hotline is free to call.

TPC Group hired the Samaritan Counseling Center of Southeast Texas to help individuals who are suffering from emotional trauma following TPC blasts.

TPC Group is also paying for six one-on-one sessions with a licensed counselor who works for the Samaritan Counseling Center. It's for anyone who is suffering emotionally from the explosions.

The emotional support hotline will be available for two weeks.

The Community Assistance Helpline has received more than 4,000 calls since the explosions.

Claims are divided into two different categories, property damage claims and evacuation claims.

Residents that evacuated can fill out an evacuation claim form online.

Those who want to file a claim by phone can do so by calling 866-601-5880.

MORE | File an evacuation claim with TPC online

Community Helpline | 866-601-5880

Representatives began going door-to-door Monday to all homes in the highest impact area. They're working from 8 a.m. to one hour before sundown every day.

Residents that live outside the highest impact area need to submit claims to be sure they are contacted.

The Red Cross opened a recovery center on Tuesday to help connect residents with resources after the explosions.

RELATED: Red Cross to open recovery center for those affected by TPC explosions

RELATED: Evacuation reimbursement funds from TPC explosion being distributed

RELATED: 'I don't wanna be here anymore' | TPC explosions spark frustration in Port Neches neighborhoods

From a Monday news release:

Unified Command remains focused on mitigating the event and maintaining the safety of responders and the community. We are thankful for the continued support of emergency responders and our community.

Situational update: Response measures are ongoing and the fire at TPC Group Port Neches Operations continues to be contained.

Emotional support/stress management services available: Beginning tomorrow (Tuesday), TPC Group is providing an emotional support hotline staffed by licensed professional counselors from Samaritan Counseling Center of Southeast Texas. The hotline will be available daily between 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. The hotline number dedicated to this event is (409) 727-6400, ext. 250. Calls received after hours will be directed to Spindletop Crisis Hotline at (800) 937-8097, an affiliated local hotline. Additional in-person follow-up sessions with counselors also will be available, as needed. Counseling calls and session discussions will be kept confidential.

Air Quality update: Unified Command remains diligent in its efforts to monitor air quality around the facility and in the community. Federal, state, and local agencies have been conducting stationary and roaming air monitoring since the event occurred, and will continue to do so through the course of the event. Monitoring results continue to indicate no human health concerns in the community.

Claims activities update: Nearly 50 claims representatives were out visiting area residents today (Monday), focusing on homes in the high impact area. Claims processing will accelerate tomorrow, with roughly 100 claims representatives visiting homes in all of the impact areas. Claims visits will continue for several days across all impact areas. Representatives began door-to-door visits yesterday to all homes within the area of highest impact area closest to the event, and will remain in the field from 8:00 a.m. to one hour before sundown each day. Residents who live outside the area of highest impact and have submitted insurance claims through the Community Assistance Helpline (866-601-5880) will be contacted and visited by appointment. To date, more than 4,000 calls have been received via the Community Assistance Helpline.

Claims are divided into two general categories: (1) evacuation related and (2) property damage. If you were in the evacuation zone immediately following the event at TPC Group Port Neches Operations and would like to get a head start on the Evacuation Claim Form, please click on this link and complete the form online. This form is for those who were in the designated evacuation zone and have not already completed an Evacuation Claim form with a claims representative (i.e. you have made a telephone inquiry and have been assigned a claim number).

Debris assessments and removal update: Residents who have contacted the Community Assistance Helpline with concerns about debris on their property, will continue to be visited by environmental response specialists with CTEH. CTEH will continue to respond to requests received via the Community Assistance Helpline as well as assessments of homes and yards within approximately one-half mile of the TPC Group Port Neches Operations fence line.

To file a claim for evacuation costs or property damage, or to report debris on your property, please call the Community Assistance Helpline at 866-601-5880.

Updates and information continue to be posted on the web at www.portnechesresponse.com, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/portneches.response.1 and on Twitter at PortNechesUC.