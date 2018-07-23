HOUSTON - It's another hot summer weekend in the Bayou City and there are lot of fun things going on in the Houston area.

Here are our Top 11 things to do in Houston this weekend:

1. Pentatonix in Concert at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Listen to the mesmerizing harmonies of the three-time Grammy-winning acapella group, Pentatonix, when they perform live at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Sunday at 8 p.m. For tickets, click here.

2. Retropalooza Houston at NRG Park

Head to the Retropalooza Houston, an annual event that features YouTube personalities, free play console games, contests, competitions and guest panels at NRG Park. Guests this year include Alex CND, Wood Hawker, Taffeta Darling, Lana Marie and many others. For tickets and more details, click here.

3. Houston Shakespeare Festival at Miller Outdoor Theatre

FREE | Friday to Sunday – Thou shalt enjoy a free performance of Shakespearean plays during the 44th Houston Shakespeare Festival at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

You can watch Hamlet on Friday and Sunday, and The Comedy of Errors Saturday evening. 8:15 p.m. nightly. For more information, click here.

4. Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park

Friday through Sunday – Get loud for the Astros as they take on the Dallas Rangers at Minute Maid Park. For more information and tickets, click here.

5. Underground light show in Buffalo Bayou Cistern

Enjoy a fabulous underground light show inside the Buffalo Bayou Cistern. The 87,000 square-foot space was built by the City of Houston as a drinking water reservoir in 1926 but has since been re-purposed into a public space to house art installations.

It’s open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tours are every 30 minutes. For more information, click here.

PHOTOS: Magical light show in Buffalo Bayou Cistern

6. Evening Chill at Houston Zoo

Scope out your favorite animals without melting from the summer heat when the Houston Zoo extends its hours for the Evening Chill. Zoo-goers can also enjoy live music and family-friendly activities after sundown. Tickets start at $11. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, click here.

7. Rooftop Texas-shaped lazy river opens to public in Houston

The world's only rooftop Texas-shaped lazy-river has officially opened to the public. The infinity pool, on the rooftop of the Marriott Marquis Houston, can be accessed via a resort pass. Passes start at $50 and cost up to $1,200. For more information, click here.

8. Beer Fest 2018 at White Oak Music Hall

Sip craft brews while enjoying food trucks, arts and crafts, and live music on the lawn at White Oak Music Hall during Beer Fest 2018. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more details and tickets, click here.

9. Soul Flower Music Fest at Discovery Green

Listen to live music from local and national soul, R&B, and hip-hop groups at the 2018 Soul Flower Music Fest on Saturday. Located at Discovery Green, the festival will also include a market with a variety of vendors from around Houston. $8. 2 p.m to 10 p.m. For more information and tickets, click here.

10. Local Brews, Local Grooves at House of Blues Houston

Check out some of Houston’s hottest musical talent while sipping local craft beer when House of Blues hosts the Local Brews, Local Grooves beer and music festival on Saturday.

Featuring more than 20 local breweries and 10 music groups, the festival will also offer beer-inspired pub food pairings throughout the day. Tickets start at $15. 4 p.m. For tickets, click here.

11. Logic in Concert at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jam out to the Grammy-nominated and critically acclaimed rapper, Logic, when he performs The Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody Tour at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Saturday.

Joining him are rising hip-hop artists NF and Kyle and The Pavilion. Tickets start at $25. 6:30 p.m. For tickets, click here.

