TOMBALL, Texas - A mother in Tomball whose son drowned is sharing her story in hopes of preventing other families from going through the same thing by signing up their children for survivor swim classes.

Christi Brown's son, Judah, died a year and a half ago at three years old, and his mom thinks survival swim lessons could have saved his life

"I was very vigilant, and it still happened to me. It can happen in 30 seconds and that's the time it takes to answer the phone or send a text." said Brown.

You may have heard about these classes, or know someone who has put their children through it. It's where instructors teach little ones, babies under a year old sometimes, how to survive in the water.

On Wednesday, I watched as an 18-month-old flipped herself over in the water so that she could breathe. These are the skills Judah's mom wants every child to have.

The foundation and his name now sponsors other kids to take survival swim lessons.

Survival swim is really scary sounding to parents but instructors say you have to go into it knowing your child will be scared at first and cry. But the point is to give your child a chance in life and death situations.

