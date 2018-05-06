If you are one of those people who brags about your airline frequent flyer miles and all the free stuff they give you, stop.

A toddler in north Dallas is putting all of us to shame. His name is Oliver, he's 21-months old, and his story goes like this. His mom, K.D. Shull, is single, and she was nearing 40 years old.

"And my doctor kind of basically said it's now or never," she said. So, after one in vitro fertilization attempt, "I had Oliver and it's been a whirlwind ever since!"

A whirlwind because Shull is an attorney for a Chinese telecom company. She travels a lot. "I tried once taking a trip without him. He did fine. I did not," she laughed. "So I've continued to take him with me."

And, almost exclusively on American Airlines, she's taken him everywhere. By the time Oliver hit his first birthday, he'd had already been on 50 flights.

"He's a fabulous flyer. It's so easy to travel with him," his mom said.

Sometimes a nanny travels with them to watch Oliver during meetings or courtroom trials. Shull says leaving him behind in Dallas, just isn't an option.

"Mom guilt. It's a thing," she said. "He doesn't have a dad. All he has is me. And so when I'm at the office 10 hours a day, every second that I'm not at the office, I want to be with him."

And it was that dedication that American Airlines celebrated at DFW International Airport last month. Oliver, who by the way has a Twitter page dedicated to his travels, got a trip to the cockpit, got to sit in the pilot's seat, was ecstatic about a ride on a luggage cart in the concourse, and airline staff greeted him in the terminal with a "100" balloon, a sign, and gifts for his frequent flyer status.

Shull makes clear that she isn't doing this to set records. She just wants her son by her side. "Because he makes me happy. I've never been happier in my entire life since he's been born. He's more than I could have dreamed of. He's the best thing ever. I've never been happier in my entire life."

She also knows the day is coming when Oliver will need to start school and won't be able to travel so much with her anymore. "No. No. Can't even think about it," she said.

"No," said Oliver joining in the conversation. "No," Shull laughed. "See it's not an option for him either."

It's an option they'll both figure out later, Oliver the frequent flyer, has the world at his fingertips and so much more of that world to see.

