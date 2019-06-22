MANOR, Texas — The video is chilling to watch: A woman is pulled away by a man after frantically knocking on a stranger's door in a Manor neighborhood.

Now the woman in that video, who has asked KVUE to keep her identity hidden, says it was all a big misunderstanding.

Her boyfriend, 20-year-old Victor Kouchich, was arrested for kidnapping. Now, she wants the charges dropped and told KVUE that the video isn't what it looks like.

"The story is being portrayed in such a horrible way, and I understand why," she said.

Her side of the story is that this wasn't a kidnapping at all.

She said on Tuesday night, she and her boyfriend, Kouchich, got in an argument. She wouldn't say what it was about.

She said her anxiety during the argument caused a panic attack so she and Kouchich went for a drive to calm her down – something she said they normally do when she has a panic attack.

“We went for a drive to calm me down because my anxiety was getting bad," she said.

But she said this time, the panic attack got worse.

"You know, I started opening the door because I needed to get out, I needed air, 'I need to get out of this vehicle right now,'" she said.

That's when the video shows her running up to the stranger's door.

At one point in the video, she can be heard saying, "Stop please, no, no, no."

In the video, you can see a figure in the back run down the street. The alleged victim said that's Kouchich looking for her.

"I'm knocking on this neighbors' door, not to get the police involved, not to get him arrested or to get him away from me or I'm in danger, I just wanted a third party there. I just wanted a third party, I wanted someone there to calm the situation – because I'm not okay," the alleged victim said.

She said she's sorry for scaring whoever was in that house but also said she wasn't being kidnapped.

"If I needed help in that video, I would've said 'stop,' I would've said 'don't touch me,' I would've freaked out, I would've screamed bloody murder – but I didn't because I was not afraid of him," she said.

In the video, she gets pulled away by Kouchich. She said they went home.

On Wednesday morning, she said her mom called her to say that it was being reported by police as a suspected kidnapping.

"I called the cops, and I said, 'Hey, there is a huge misunderstanding, I am not kidnapped. That's me in the video, I'm okay,'" she said.

When the police came over to interview both Kouchich and the alleged victim, she said she failed to mention her anxiety attack.

Kouchich was arrested later Wednesday night.

"The police are portraying me as a victim, however, I did not become a victim until they came into my life and portray this story and arrested – wrongfully arrested my boyfriend," she said. “No matter what, I’m going to look like the girl who is being abused by her boyfriend, who is scared – too scared to leave."

According to court documents, Kouchich appeared in the video saying, "I'll get the gun, stay there."

The alleged victim said she and Kouchich don't own guns or have licenses for guns, and she doesn't remember that being said.

She also said her and Kouchich were not drinking or taking drugs at the time.

There's currently an emergency protective order against Kouchich, so he and the alleged victim cannot see each other.

She said they're now working with an attorney to get rid of the protective order and to get the charges against Kouchich dropped.

