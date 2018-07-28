Daddy, can you spare a dime? Apparently, many do -- and much more than a skinny coin. One out of six American adults receive financial support from their parents or other family members, who chip in for everything from rent to basics like groceries.

Millennials are delaying major milestones like homebuying and marriage, and financial independence is included among those, according to research from Country Financial. One in three adults surveyed by the financial services company said they don't believe they should have financial independence until they're at least 25.

That may be in stark contrast to how earlier generations viewed independence, adulthood and money. Today, six in 10 millennials are unmarried, or three times the rate of the silent generation (people now in their 70s and 80s), when the average marriage age was 21 for women and 23 for men.

Read more on cbsnews.com.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved