We all know how thoughtful fathers can be, but what happens when your dad's good deed goes terribly wrong?

We laugh!

One dad has the internet in tears after he bought home the wrong pet from PetSmart.

22-year-old Alex from Miami shared a video on his Twitter of a nicely groomed dog running around his house, but the catch is, it wasn't his dog.

MY DAD TOOK MY DOG TO PETSMART TO GET GROOMED AND HE CAME BACK WITH A DIFFERENT DOG AND DIDNT NOTICE UNTIL MY BROTHER AND I TOLD HIM SOMETHING pic.twitter.com/fDxLTKw2Ql — Alex (@Pineappl3pizza) May 2, 2018

The mix-up happened because there were two Maltese dogs ready to go home at the same time and dad grabbed the wrong one.

I’ll miss you so much pic.twitter.com/bR7DfQMbqN — Alex (@Pineappl3pizza) May 2, 2018

After his kids convinced him that he bought home the wrong dog, dad went back to the groomers to get the right one.

The dad made sure he didn't make the same mistake twice. He texted his family a picture of the right dog just to make sure.

He went back to get my real dog and he ain’t taking any chances 😂 pic.twitter.com/tqeNHXAY2v — Alex (@Pineappl3pizza) May 2, 2018

What would we do without our dads?

