A well-known member of the Tuskegee Airmen passed away earlier this week.

103-year-old Edward Johnson, a veteran Tuskegee Airman, served as a ground school instructor during WWII.

Johnson also made history as Atlanta's first African-American Master Electrician.

According to Melvin Tukes, a classmate of Brenda and Julie Johnson who are Edward Johnson's daughters, his service will be held Monday, June 24 at Friendship Baptist Church.

Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors of Atlanta confirmed they were preparing the service.

"To Mr. Johnson --thank you for your service," Tukes wrote.

Johnson's memorial service will begin at 11 a.m.

