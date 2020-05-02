SAN MARCOS, Texas — ***Editor's note: The video published above details KVUE's reporting of the lawsuit in December 2019. The December report says that Texas State University did not respond to KVUE's request for comment, but they responded since the video was published. That statement is included in this story.***

A Texas State fraternity has been suspended for at least seven years by the university after a lawsuit was filed alleging that a student was assaulted in October 2019, leaving him with a fractured skull and traumatic brain injury.

Texas State University officials confirmed to KVUE Wednesday that the Pi Kappa Phi Eta Rho fraternity had been suspended for a minimum of seven years, beginning Jan. 27, 2020.

The suit, filed on behalf of Texas State University student Nikolas Panagiotopoulos, claims he was walking down North Comanche Street in San Marcos, Texas, when the accused fraternity members harassed him, believing he was a member of a different group, according to Jay Harvey, attorney for Panagiotopoulos.

A cellphone video captured the incident. In the footage, the student can reportedly be seen being tackled and beaten unconscious, KVUE reported in December 2019.

"Nik tries to run away," Harvey told KVUE in December. "This mob of these fraternity guys chase after him and continue to wail away on him, leaving him unconscious on the side of the street."

According to the attorneys, two of the attackers were charged with felony aggravated assault.

Texas State responded to KVUE's request for comment after December's story aired, which acknowledged the fraternity's suspension:

"Texas State University is not a party in the lawsuit. As soon as the university was notified of the incident in October 2019, Pi Kappa Phi was suspended."

The plaintiff is seeking damages of over $1 million. Court documents indicate they are asking for a jury to hear the case.

In 2017, Texas State temporarily suspended all Greek life after a new member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, who was also a minor, was found dead after an event. The ban has since been lifted.

KVUE has reached out Wednesday to the national chapter of Pi Kappa Phi and Harvey about the suspension announcement. We have not heard back from either party.

